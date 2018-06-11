Pick Six Podcast: Here's what Julian Edelman's suspension could mean for the Patriots

With Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension (that he's appealing) for testing positive for an unknown performance-enhancing drug, Tom Brady may find himself down another weapon heading into 2018. Edelman missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL. The Patriots went 13-3 before going on to lose in the Super Bowl, so what effect could Edelman missing part of this year have on the Patriots?

The Patriots' first four games come against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins. On Monday's Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play), CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg and Adam Aizer talked about potential repercussions of the suspension, including long-term ones.

"I'm gonna tell you why this is important, this Edelman suspension," Aizer said. "Tom Brady is -- not including Super Bowls -- 19-3 at home in the playoffs, 3-4 on the road. 3-4! He's only played seven road playoff games, he's played 22 home playoff games, not including Super Bowls. Three of those four losses were at Denver, and he has not played one road game in any of his last five Super Bowl appearances. ... That's really the impact I could see if it comes down to one game."

Should the Patriots drop one or two games without one of their top receivers, it could have postseason repercussions. However, it's a long season, so only time will tell.

