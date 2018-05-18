Pick Six Podcast: Here's what Panthers offense will look like in 2018, 'it's on Cam now'

The Carolina Panthers are the wild card in the NFC South. A consistently good team that finds itself in the playoff hunt ever year, Carolina underwent some serious changes this offseason, including the recent sale of the team to billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper. The change not getting enough attention is the swap of Mike Shula for Norv Turner at offensive coordinator.

As a result, we're not sure what the Panthers offense will look like. The best way to try and figure it out is to get someone who knows the Panthers on the phone. Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer breaks down Carolina's sale, the offensive setup, and much more.

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer breaks down Carolina's sale, the offensive setup, Charlotte's finest IPAs and much more. (Also, If you're not following Joe on Twitter @JosephPerson, what are you doing with your life?)

Back to the offense -- regardless of what you think about Turner, who is as accomplished an offensive coordinator as there is in NFL history, the Panthers have done their due diligence this offseason in terms of improving the weapons around Cam.

"They do have more weapons now for Cam Newton than they did last year," Person said. "And, as you just said, they have a proven offensive coordinator who's been pretty good with the likes of Philip Rivers and Troy Aikman and down the line. It's on Cam now. He's been trending the wrong direction the last couple of years. We're going to see if that was a Mike Shula product or a Cam Newton product. And I think it's going to be pretty clear four or five games in the season."

But will this be a situation where Cam is going to take deep drops every single time he snaps the ball? Because doing that, behind a questionable offensive line, feels like a dangerous proposition. But, as Joe noted on the show, it could be similar to what we saw early on in Cam's career. After all, Rob Chudzinski, the Panthers former offensive coordinator, trained under Norv with the Chargers as their tight ends coach before joining Ron Rivera in Charlotte.

"You know what I think it's going to look like? I think it's going to look a lot like Cam's first two years with Rob Chudzinski. Let's not forget, back before everyone had a problem with Cam Newton as a passer, he threw for 4,000 yards as a rookie and broke Peyton Manning's rookie passing record," Person pointed out. "And that was doing a lot of these big chunk plays throwing down the field to Steve Smith and right on down the line. I'm not going to mention Legedu Naanee -- there I did, I mentioned it -- [but] I clearly remember that Week 1 game in Arizona, Cam Newton's first game, and Chud had him just blistering it down the field. Smitty caught an 80-yard touchdown. People didn't love Chud because it wasn't the balance and DeAngelo [Williams] and Jonathan Stewart were being underused. I think Norv, his offense, is going to look a little bit more like that than what we saw with Mike Shula."

If the Panthers get 2011 and 2012 Cam Newton in terms of attacking style, but with more refined passing skills, the sky is the limit for this offense, especially with the weapons they added on offense. That includes first-round rookie D.J. Moore out of Maryland, who has been called the next Steve Smith by none other than Smitty himself. Moore, by the way, seems like a pretty good human just based on Person's airplane interaction with him this offseason.

"He and I were seatmates on the flight from Charlotte to Indianapolis [for the combine]. A business woman had inadvertently taken D.J. Moore's very nice, albeit coach, seat on the aisle," Person recalled. "Leaving the only seat available on the plane next to me on the window. And D.J. Moore said, 'Hey I think you're in my seat,' and then he proceeded to say 'Eh it's fine, I'll just sit in this seat over here.'

"I like D.J. Moore -- I think he's a playmaker, I like how he plucks the ball out of the air. I think what Marty Hurney said is absolutely accurate, in terms of he's a running back after the catch. I think he's what they really have lacked. I think he's going to be good right from the jump. And he's complementary too -- he fits these other pieces."

Most potential first-round picks aren't just giving up their aisle seat to move further back onto a window setup for a three-hour flight. Moore is only six feet tall but sitting window is a nightmare for him in terms of leg space. You've got to be a humble, quality person in order to just give it up without a fight, right? And he's also good at football too, so there's that.

