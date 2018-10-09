Pick Six Podcast: Here's where Drew Brees ranks among all-time great quarterbacks

Drew Brees may have broken an all-time record for passing yards on Monday night, and he may be one of the steadiest quarterbacks of his generation, but he's never won an MVP award and he's never been ranked as the NFL's definitive No. 1 quarterback at any point in his career.

But does that mean Brees isn't on the same level as, say, Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers, each of whom have arguably had their time in the spotlight as the league's absolute top passer?

CBS Sports NFL writer Sean Wagner-McGough joined Will Brinson on Tuesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast to discuss.

Brinson thinks there isn't that much difference between Brees and Manning as far all-time regular-season records go, noting that the longtime Indianapolis Colts star went 141-67 in 18 seasons, while Brees has already gone 116-79 in 13 years.

"It's not that far off," Brinson said. "I think a couple things hurt Brees. He wasn't considered great until he got to New Orleans, and I think he gets dinged because he wasn't great in San Diego and because Sean Payton helped to make him great. Peyton Manning never had a great offensive coach. Tom Brady never had a great offensive coach, either."

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn also joined Brinson later in the podcast to break down all the latest stories around the NFL, from the Dallas Cowboys' coaching issues to the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line woes.

