Pick Six Podcast: Here's why Jared Goff struggled and what the Rams did wrong in 2019 Super Bowl

The Patriots utterly stifled the immensely-talented Rams offense, holding Jared Goff to a 50-percent completion percentage and 229 yards. Goff didn't look like himself, and the Patriots holding Todd Gurley to 35 yards on 10 carries didn't do Goff any favors.

Brandin Cooks put up over 100 yards -- but it was a quiet 100-plus yard game. The way the Patriots held the Rams was actually through zone coverage, despite them being a predominately man-to-man team, and the Rams weren't able to adjust throughout the game.

Brady Quinn joined Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to talk about just what went wrong for the Rams, now that we've had a day to breathe from the Super Bowl 53 madness. Sean McVay, of course, already admitted that he was outcoached, but the issues ran far deeper than that. Goff looked blinded by the zone coverage all game, something never really went away, and the Patriots were able to get pressure from a myriad of formations.

Quinn also found that even though the Rams had two weeks to get ready, they didn't really break their tendencies throughout the Super Bowl, which turned out to be a key difference in the game. Quinn also called out Goff's egregiously bad interception to Stephon Gilmore, who had an excellent game.

The bottom line is that to play against the Patriots, especially a Patriots team that's had two weeks to prepare, then you need to do something different. The Patriots simply stifled the Rams by knowing their game plan backwards and forwards, and using the defensive schemes that the young Goff struggles against the most.

The result? A three-point performance from the Rams and no plays inside the Patriots' red zone. Quinn also talks about "pattern matching," something that the Rams fell into. Cooks in particular was telegraphed, as when he was split out it limited what he could do. Gilmore was part of a collective team effort to limit Cooks' impact on the game, not to mention a key hit from Jason McCourty (which occurred because Goff was late hitting Cooks in the end zone), and the Rams didn't seem to have any answers for the Patriots' stonewalling defense.

