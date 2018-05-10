Pick Six Podcast: Here's why Mike Pettine is Packers' 'most important offseason addition'

The Green Bay Packers are about to embark on what is a surprisingly critical season. Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb are entering the final years of their deal and it's the first season under new GM Brian Guntekunst, with multiple moves he made this offseason (read: cutting Jordy Nelson and replacing him with Jimmy Graham) coming under scrutiny.

By and large, though, people like what Gutekunst has done, particularly with his decision to push long-time defensive coordinator Dom Capers out. Replacing Capers is Mike Pettine, the former Jets/Bills defensive coordinator and Browns coach. Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com (follow Aaron on Twitter @AaronNagler) who joined me on the Pick Sick Podcast Thursday, believes Pettine is an important addition.

"I think Mike Pettine is the most important offseason addition the Packers made," Nagler said. "This is kind of like getting in-his-prime Rex Ryan without the craziness."

There's some legitimate validity to that: Pettine got a bad rap because he was fired by the Cleveland Browns after two years, but there are a lot of good coaches the Browns fired too quickly. Pettine's defenses -- he was Rex's defensive coordinator in New York -- were excellent, top-shelf teams. The personnel is different, but the Packers have plenty of talent. Listen below for the full interview and Nagler's explanation of how Pettine's defense will work; Nagler also made an excellent point about when the Packers will sign Aaron Rodgers to his new contract.

The rundown:

1. Grade the Packers/Gutekunst's offseason so far

2. How critical of a season is this for the Packers' current core?

"It sets up for one last kind of push for [Ted] Thompson's guys," Nagler points out. "Next year this roster will look markedly different."

3. What can we expect with Pettine running the defense?

4. When does Rodgers' contract get done?

"They like to have a big announcement on the eve of camp or the morning of camp, kind of add to the good vibes so to speak," Nagler said.

5. Will Mike McCarthy's offense look different than it has in years past?

6. Is Rodgers' career a disappointment if he leaves the Packers with only one Super Bowl win?

"This idea that if he doesn't win another Super Bowl it diminishes what he's done as an NFL player, I find, frankly, absurd," Nagler said.

Listen to the show below, send questions/complaints/compliments to me on Twitter @WillBrinson