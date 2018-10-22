Pick Six Podcast: Here's why the Steelers are the big winners from Week 7 of the NFL season
Breaking down Week 7 on the Pick Six Podcast
Week 7 of the NFL season is almost in the books and that means it's podcast recap time. Every Sunday night myself, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough fire up the podcast machine and break down the week that was around the NFL.
It's a DAILY NFL PODCAST (you should subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play).
This week we talk about about Chiefs blasting the Bengals (Breech didn't believe in Prime Time Andy Dalton even before this game, but he did not foresee the Bengals losing by 35 points). We talk the Ravens' Justin Tucker, maybe the greatest kicker of all-time, missing a PAT -- for the first time in his career -- at the end of a one-point loss to the Saints. We talk about who's a worse coach, Dirk Koetter or Hue Jackson (or Jason Garrett!). And here's a surprising little nugget: the Steelers are the big winners this week, even though they didn't play. Find out why and get a full recap of every single game below or by subscribing.
