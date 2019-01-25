Pick Six Podcast: How Chiefs can improve on defense, plus one positional matchup that will decide Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is a full week-plus away but man does it feel like it's closer. That's just the natural result of the Patriots being in the big game, what with it being their ninth appearance -- NINTH -- since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady took over together back in 2001.

There's lots of discussion of legacy and whatnot percolating, but it's also nice to stop and smell the roses a little bit. That's what Brady Quinn and I did on Friday's Pick Six Podcast, breaking down the absurdly long amount of time that the Patriots have been doing what they're doing. It's really remarkable.

Also: we talk about the recent story on the Browns and the revelation of all the weird stuff that has happened on Jimmy Haslam's watch.

Then we talk about how the Chiefs can move from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 defense after moving on from Bob Sutton and cover what the most important matchup of the Rams-Chiefs Super Bowl is once the game gets here in a few days (!).

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here.

