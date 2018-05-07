Pick Six Podcast: How Eagles gameday analytics could be copied by the rest of the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a pretty good run of things. They won the Super Bowl and look like they could set up shop in the NFC playoffs for a pretty long stretch of time thanks to the depth built into their roster by GM Howie Roseman.

But maybe their biggest advantage is the willingness of the entire organization towards analytics, particularly on game day. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com joined the Pick Six Podcast (if you want a daily dose of football in a 30-minutes-or-so podcast, subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) to talk about the Eagles, including their analytical approach by coach Doug Pederson on gamedays.

Kempski pulled back the curtain a bit on how Philly handles their analytics and how the rest of the NFL might copy it. As he noted, owner Jeffery Lurie was adamant about wanting a coach who would "really embrace the analytics and to maybe do things that aren't traditionally accepted in the NFL."

As such, they've got someone in Pederson's ear at all times during the game, going over potential fourth-down (and more) scenarios.

"They have a guy who's name is Ryan Paganetti. The way I would really dumb it down is to say he's almost like a 12-year-old playing 'Madden.' What I mean by that is you've got this 12-year old who, all he does all night and all day is play 'Madden,' and he knows all the scenarios and the situations and when to go for it and when not, they're kind of like savants in that way," Kempski explained. "He's constantly in Doug's ear, before -- it could be second and 12 and he could be talking about whether they want to go for it on fourth down in advance. There's just a lot of time between plays in the NFL. Doug's still calling the plays, so there's only so much that a head coach can think of in between plays. So he has this guy in his ear from the booth."

"And this is something I'm sure the NFL is going to start to copy, big time, because I don't think a lot of teams have this approach. But this guy Ryan Paganetti is really a smart guy. He doubles as an assistant linebackers coach actually. But he's up there in the booth and he's going through all the analytics of going for it ... and he's just going for it with Doug and ultimately Doug makes sort of a Doug call based on the information he's getting from above."

There's much more to the podcast than just the analytics, but this is absolutely something you're going to see other teams start to use more and more. There's a lot on the head coach's plate and giving him assistance via someone who is running scenarios makes a ton of sense. (My guess is it might be even more prevalent than we think across both college and professional football.)

Kempski and I covered all things Eagles and all things NFC East, so make sure and subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play to get the Pick Six Podcast in your favorite podcast app every morning by 6 a.m. ET.

You can also listen to the show below and send any complaints to me on Twitter @WillBrinson.