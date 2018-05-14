Pick Six Podcast: How many games will the first-round rookie quarterbacks start in 2018?

The dregs of the NFL offseason are upon us, with the draft now multiple weeks in our rearview mirror. It's a grind, kids, and the Pick Six Podcast -- your daily, 30-minutes-or-so offering of NFL news, notes, snark and analysis, subscribe here: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play -- is going to help you power through to the regular season.

Even if it means covering ridiculous topics like the Vegas over/under for number of starts made by the rookie quarterbacks taken in the first round. Actually this is important stuff, especially with Vegas assuming that the most raw quarterback in the class, Josh Allen, will make the most starts. 10.5 is an absurdly high number for someone who completed 56 percent of his passes and who will be playing behind a questionable offensive line and without a real great skill-position core.

Anyway, Ryan Wilson and I break down Allen's chances of success, along with how many games Lamar Jackson (over/under 0.5 games!) need to dethrone Joe Flacco along with the rest of the first-round quarterbacks.

Then we take a spin through some BUY OR SELL narratives, including whether Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger will be mentoring Jackson and Mason Rudolph, whether the Cowboys will really give Tavon Austin a dozen touches (??) and if the Browns are an AFC contender.

Listen to the full show below, make sure and subscribe