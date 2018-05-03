Pick Six Podcast: How the Redskins will use Derrius Guice, why Jordan Reed matters most

The NFC East is nothing if not exciting this year: every team, even the Super Bowl champion Eagles, is in flux a bit. Philly's loaded, of course, but they do have Carson Wentz to worry about. The other three teams are just total wild cards.

We covered the Giants here on the podcast and here in terms of their win total; now it's time to talk Redskins. To do so, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 the Fan, a CBS Sports Radio affiliate in D.C., joined the show to break down the Redskins draft, talk about whether or not we should believe in Alex Smith, how Washington will handle Derrius Guice and much more.

1. Redskins' plan at running back

Guice is the guy, according to Paulsen. Chris Thompson needs "8-12 touches a game" and Rob Kelley is likely a roster bubble guy.

"Guice is going to get an opportunity to be the best running back Jay Gruden's had in Washington," Paulsen said. "They haven't had a really productive -- I like the phrase you used -- bell cow, focal point, they can build a running game around, since Alfred Morris and the early days of Robert Griffin with the Shanahans in 2012 and 2013. It's been by committee, it's been guys who get hot, they ride for a couple of games at a time. I think that changes. If Guice is who they think he is, he's going to be a starter for them week in and week out when he's healthy."

2. The importance of Jordan Reed

"Their best player that matters the most to them is Jordan Reed. If you told me right now Jordan Reed is going to be on the field for a dozen or 13 games next year, I promise I'd tell you the Redskins are going to be a top-10 offense," Paulsen said. "He's that type of game-changing offensive presence. When he was at his best in 2016, they were ripping off four-straight wins to make the playoffs. And when he's on the field, everyone else eats."

3. Is the offensive line a strength?

Trent Williams, Morgan Moses and Brandon Scherff are all high-end talent but Grant sees some issues with this group and the offense.

4. Is Alex Smith an upgrade over Kirk Cousins?

This is an interesting debate regarding floor and ceiling -- the bigger situation is should we believe that Alex Smith can replicate what we saw out of him with the Chiefs in 2017? We debate.

5. Bruce Allen's drafting habits + putting two Alabama guys on the defensive line

Apparently Redskins fans were interested in getting Guice at No. 13 and it felt like "they drafted Barry Sanders" when Guice fell to them at No. 59.

6. Predicting whether Redskins go over or under on seven wins next year

Listen below to the full interview, holler at me if you have questions/concerns/thoughts/prayers on Twitter @WillBrinson

MORE TEXT

