Pick Six Podcast: How the Seahawks signing Brandon Marshall impacts Dez Bryant's market
Pete Prisco joins Nick Kostos to talk Week 1 picks and where in the world Dez Bryant could end up
The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Tuesday to a one-year contract, putting a receiver opposite Doug Baldwin -- albeit a receiver well past his prime. For the Seahawks, it adds another body, but it also raises a question: Which team is going to sign Dez Bryant?
Bryant's offseason saga is a fascinating one. The Cowboys released the receiver late into free agency, and since then just a few rumors have cropped up. Bryant's been tied to the Ravens, whom he reportedly turned down a multi-year deal from. Even Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones isn't sure why Bryant doesn't have a job yet.
In lieu of the vacationing Will Brinson, Pete Prisco joined Nick Kostos on The Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) to discuss Marshall and Bryant, including what the 34-year-old Marshall brings to Seattle.
"Marshall has been a decent blocker," Kostos said. "But he can't run. His role will be 'be tall' which he is; out-jump guys in the end zone ... he could catch five to seven touchdowns."
Prisco then interjected, saying that this eliminates the 29-year-old Bryant from joining the Seahawks. Kostos and Prisco agree that Bryant likely won't end up a Packer either, especially due to Green Bay loading its roster up with young talent. Kostos then said that he believes that Bryant will be a Giant, to which Prisco replied "I don't like Dez in New York ... I don't think that's a good look."
Kostos and Prisco concurred that they'd rather have Bryant over Marshall, but disagree (to an extent) on why Bryant remains unsigned.
"If I had to guess, I think [the reason Bryant isn't signed] is him," Kostos said. "I don't think it's them, I think it's him." Prisco said that he thinks it's a bit of both Bryant and teams being stubborn with him, with Kostos adding "he's waiting."
"I think he's got a higher value of his services than what the teams do and when that happens you've got a problem," Prisco said.
The two riffed off several more teams -- including the Rams, Titans and even the Ravens again -- but they just couldn't seem to find a home for Bryant.
It's a tough situation for Bryant. There aren't a lot of wide receiver-needy teams out there, and even fewer of those teams have the money to sign him. He may have to bide his time until training camp to see if a team has a need open up -- or take less than he thinks he's worth.
Listen to the entire Pick Six Podcast on Marshall, Bryant and way-too-early Week 1 NFL lines below, and subscribe for your daily dose of NFL talk via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play:
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five contenders to be NFL's best defense
Contenders include last season's two NFC finalists and a wild card from the bottom of the...
-
Talib, Peters: McVay's offense is crazy
The Rams' new corners are excited about how much better McVay's offense can make their def...
-
Von Miller to host Pass Rusher Summit
Miller is hopeful that new teammate Bradley Chubb will be able to attend the summit as wel...
-
Stephen Jones unsure why Dez still waits
The Cowboys cut Dez more than a month ago and he still has yet to find a new team
-
Chancellor: If I'm healthy, I'm playing
Chancellor suffered a neck injury last season and his career is still in doubt
-
Tepper understands players have a voice
Tepper held a meeting with the team's captains and veterans shortly after taking ownership...