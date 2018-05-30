Pick Six Podcast: How the Seahawks signing Brandon Marshall impacts Dez Bryant's market

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Tuesday to a one-year contract, putting a receiver opposite Doug Baldwin -- albeit a receiver well past his prime. For the Seahawks, it adds another body, but it also raises a question: Which team is going to sign Dez Bryant?

Bryant's offseason saga is a fascinating one. The Cowboys released the receiver late into free agency, and since then just a few rumors have cropped up. Bryant's been tied to the Ravens, whom he reportedly turned down a multi-year deal from. Even Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones isn't sure why Bryant doesn't have a job yet.

"Marshall has been a decent blocker," Kostos said. "But he can't run. His role will be 'be tall' which he is; out-jump guys in the end zone ... he could catch five to seven touchdowns."

Prisco then interjected, saying that this eliminates the 29-year-old Bryant from joining the Seahawks. Kostos and Prisco agree that Bryant likely won't end up a Packer either, especially due to Green Bay loading its roster up with young talent. Kostos then said that he believes that Bryant will be a Giant, to which Prisco replied "I don't like Dez in New York ... I don't think that's a good look."

Kostos and Prisco concurred that they'd rather have Bryant over Marshall, but disagree (to an extent) on why Bryant remains unsigned.

"If I had to guess, I think [the reason Bryant isn't signed] is him," Kostos said. "I don't think it's them, I think it's him." Prisco said that he thinks it's a bit of both Bryant and teams being stubborn with him, with Kostos adding "he's waiting."

"I think he's got a higher value of his services than what the teams do and when that happens you've got a problem," Prisco said.

The two riffed off several more teams -- including the Rams, Titans and even the Ravens again -- but they just couldn't seem to find a home for Bryant.

It's a tough situation for Bryant. There aren't a lot of wide receiver-needy teams out there, and even fewer of those teams have the money to sign him. He may have to bide his time until training camp to see if a team has a need open up -- or take less than he thinks he's worth.

