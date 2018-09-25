Pick Six NFL Podcast: How Tim Tebow is partly responsible for Ryan Tannehill's Week 3 success

There is no one hotter in the NFL than Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback has a ridiculous 13 touchdowns through three games -- the most in NFL history -- and is throwing a touchdown on 14 percent of his passes. It would be impossible, if it wasn't happening in real life.

Brady joins me every Tuesday and, as tends to happen, we got into a larger discussion about something other than the general news. I was pointing out that Ryan Tannehill was playing pretty well for the 3-0 Dolphins, and Brady noted that one of his touchdown passes got more credit than it deserves; Tannehill hit speedy receiver Jakeem Grant with a jet sweep shovel pass for a touchdown.

It's a play that was popular in college for a long time and now is really starting to pop up in the NFL more. We saw Mahomes run it in Andy Reid's offense, via jet sweep pitches to Tyreek Hill, for a pair of one-yard touchdowns in Week 1. Making matters extremely interesting is the fact that Brady, back when he played for the Broncos, helped to usher the play to the NFL.

Denver was looking to boost the completion percentage for one Tim Tebow and it resulted in Brady digging into Dana Holgerson's offense at West Virginia to find a potential play for the Broncos to use.

"I do want to take a little bit of credit for that. Going back to my time with the Denver Broncos, back in 2011, there was a backup quarterback sitting in a quarterback room with a quarterbacks coach named Adam Gase. And he was looking for ideas to build up this quarterback's -- let's say, um, he might have been left-handed -- completion percentage," Quinn said. "And I was scouring college tape to look for easy plays, and it just so happened this kid named Geno Smith was playing at West Virginia and he was really, essentially, catching the shotgun snap and pushing the ball forward to a kid named Tavon Austin who ended up scoring five touchdowns in one game off that single one play.

"What's brilliant about it is if you toss the ball forward and the wide receiver drops it, it's incomplete. You go back to the line of scrimmage, no harm no foul. If you were to catch the shotgun snap and try to hand it off and drop it, one it's a live ball and two, if you fall on it right there, there's potential to lose three or four yards.

"It's a wonderful play and that's why we're starting to see it in the NFL more."

Sadly for the Broncos, the play never actually got called (according to Brady's iron trap brain anyway).

"I don't think it made it all the way up the totem pole," Quinn noted. "We did have Eddie Royal [on the Broncos] and he would have been perfect for that."

