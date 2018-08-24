Pick Six Podcast: How to watch NFL preseason Week 3 to prep for your fantasy football draft

There is no more important week in the NFL preseason than Week 3, especially when it comes to preparing for your fantasy football draft. Which is why we brought on my esteemed colleague Dave Richard (@DaveRichard on Twitter, a great follow, and one of the many great voices on the Fantasy Football Today podcast, subscribe to that right here).

After I recap the Eagles-Browns game (HELLO, MYLES GARRETT), Dave and I dive face-first into the Week 3 schedule like it's a beautiful fountain of gravy, breaking down every single game to figure out what you should be looking for in terms of targets, touches and carries. It's a fantasy-focused pod to get you laser-locked for your draft.

Remember: this time last year, Kareem Hunt was not on your radar as a high-round pick and Brandin Cooks was being eclipsed by Julian Edelman. If you're drafting this weekend, remain diligent to the action on the field.

Dave and I also whip up a little Gruden on Gruden faux trade, sending running back Chris Warren to the Redskins in the middle of the pod. The whole thing is fun and informative, so go listen to it below and make sure and subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast, the INTERNET'S ONLY DAILY NFL PODCAST (as far as we know): Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play