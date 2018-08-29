Pick Six Podcast: Injury expert explains why not to be worried about Andrew Luck's shoulder

Injuries are a part of life in the NFL. Even the best teams deal with them hitting their best players. And when you're building out your fantasy roster, you might not expect to see a bunch of players injured, but life can come at you fast.

To get you ready for the season -- whether it be for fantasy, DFS, gambling or just enjoying the game of football -- we brought Dr. Brandon Bowers (follow him on Twitter @BLBowers12), a doctor of physical therapy in Ohio and a CBS Sports/SportsLine contributor for this season -- on the Pick Six Podcast to break down some of the bigger injuries out there.

The one that stood out to me from our convo -- and you can listen to the full interview below or subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play -- was the discussion of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. People are sort of freaking out about the dip in his velocity and the lack of deep throws from Luck so far in the preseason, but Bowers doesn't see it as a massive problem.

"With Andrew Luck, we had that labrum tear repaired on his throwing shoulder. I do believe that the Colts are taking the appropriate approach here to ease him back into things," Dr. Bowers said. "We've seen a little bit of a reduction in his throwing velocity as we're working through the preseason. If you look at the situation, we're dealing with an overhead athlete in Andrew Luck, who's a thrower and an injury and a surgery to his throwing shoulder.

"So to see the reduction in his throwing velocity early on isn't surprising and shouldn't be alarming. Look at baseball players and look at throwers in that regard who have a similar surgery and usually we see a little bit of a reduction in their velocity as well. Structurally his shoulder is sound, it's just a matter of ramping back up and getting back to the Andrew Luck of old."

That was really surprising to me: it's hard to not be worried about Luck when you see the Colts not testing his arm to maximum capacity (or even minimum capacity) and having him dink and dunk instead of chucking the ball down the field.

There's much more where that came from so make sure to listen to the full interview below and subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play!