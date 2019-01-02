Pick Six Podcast: Jason La Canfora breaks down all the latest coaching moves and rumors

Coaching discussions are at full swing in the NFL, as teams carefully eye the postseason to see which assistants could be worth poaching. Will Vic Fangio end up steering a team? Could it be Pete Carmichael Jr.? It's too early to say right now, but teams will be doing their due diligence.

Of all of the teams that coaches can take over, one of the most intriguing ones could be the Browns. The job might be Gregg Williams' to lose, but Cleveland is a hot job after an incredibly strong conclusion to its season, with Baker Mayfield looking like the real deal. The Browns are also in a division with the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers, and the latter two are disasters right now.

Stream Saturday night's and Sunday's playoff games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.

On Wednesday's "Pick Six Podcast," insider Jason La Canfora talks about how teams' situations are looking and which coaches are getting looks. According to La Canfora, the Browns are looking at the Patriots' Josh McDaniels and a few other options, including Saints assistant Dan Campbell, Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores and even Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

You can listen to the full Pick Six Podcast below to get more rumors about head coaching searches, and to hear about the Antonio Brown drama and more. Then subscribe to get all of the information you can handle as we head into the postseason.