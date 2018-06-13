Pick Six Podcast: Jason La Canfora joins to talk minicamp holdouts of Julio Jones, David Johnson

Minicamp can be a frustrating time for fans of teams that need to extend key players, because there's nothing more disheartening than seeing a star player be discontented with his team. With Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Julio Jones and David Johnson holding out of camps, Rams, Raiders, Falcons and Cardinals fans are undoubtedly just a little restless waiting for deals to get done.

On Wednesday's Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play), Jason La Canfora joined Nick Kostos to talk holdouts.

Donald, Mack and Johnson are all entering the final years of their deals, while Jones is on contract until 2020. After Kostos mentioned some of the receivers due to make more money than Jones, including Sammy Watkins and Allen Robinson, La Canfora said that there are ways the Falcons can sweeten his deal.

"I think this is one where they juice the pot, they give him some makeable incentives, maybe you throw a million or two (dollars) in front of him," La Canfora said. "I don't see them tearing up that contract and giving him -- you know -- the money that perhaps an Odell Beckham's about to get or the money that Sammy Watkins just received ... He made the conscious decision a few years back that "I'm gonna take the bird and the hand" rather than get to unrestricted free agency."

Jones' frustrations clearly stem from being one of the best receivers in the league, but the Falcons now need to decide how they want to approach a tricky contract situation.

Listen to the entire Pick Six Podcast discussion on holdouts, as well as Andre Luck throwing again and La Canfora's list of quarterbacks under pressure heading into the season, and subscribe for your daily dose of NFL talk via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play:

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn