Pick Six Podcast: Jason La Canfora talks Aaron Rodgers' impending new deal, future of gambling in NFL
CBS Sports' Dave Richards and Jason La Canfora hijack the Pick Six Podcast to discuss Rodgers, Gronk, Brady and more
On the latest Pick Six Podcast CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora joins Dave Richard to break down the latest with Aaron Rodgers' contract situation in Green Bay, what's going on in New England with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, why the Ravens keep getting fined for violating league rules during OTAs, as well as the impact of gambling on the NFL.
La Canfora on Aaron Rodgers:
"That's another [contract] that's gotta happen before the season and that can happen, you know, in 48 hours sometime in late July before they show up for training camp. He's going to be the highest-paid guy ... I've talked to some agents for other quarterbacks about this and everybody I talk to thinks he gets $100-$110 guaranteed right off the bat."
On the Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski:
"Brandin Cooks is gone, Danny Amendola's gone, Dion Lewis is gone, Nate Solder is gone and it's like, 'OK ... like, really?' And I'm the 18th highest-paid quarterback in the league, and I'm the ninth highest-paid tight end in the league and I've never been the highest paid and we're just supposed to show up in May when we don't have to be there and beat the drum for the Patriot Way? Nah, man. No, that's not gonna happen."
On the Ravens:
"Look, they've been busted a couple times in the past so they're a team that, I think, the NFLPA and the league itself are watching closely. ... Then you've got a lot of guys that have been on this roster recently that are now executives with the NFLPA and know that the Ravens push beyond the bounds at times. Do I think it's a big deal? No, because OTAs are a joke."
Impact of sports gambling on the NFL:
"Short term I don't think much is going to change. Long term they're going to have to figure out what they can do from a proprietary standpoint to make people want to spend money with the NFL, whether that's through these next-generation stats ... or to take that information and sell it to one casino or the other so they can do whatever they want with it. Would there be betting parlors inside stadiums like there are in Europe for soccer games? I don't know why there wouldn't be if everybody's betting on it."
Listen to the entire podcast here:
