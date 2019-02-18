Pick Six Podcast: Jets take Ed Oliver, Giants weigh QB and we size up every pick on Mock Draft Monday

Mock drafts are back in season! Defensive linemen dominated during last week's kickoff of the Pick Six Podcast's weekly Mock Draft Monday. That hasn't changed -- and it's unlikely to change -- but a lot of these top-level players are close in ability. That means there's a lot of variance in who's going where.

Chip Patterson and Ryan Wilson, two of CBS Sports' draft experts, joined Will Brinson for this week's edition. After Patterson mocked Nick Bosa to the Cardinals first overall last week, Kyler Murray's presence in the NFL Draft has him questioning that pick. Although Patterson likes Josh Rosen over Murray, he could see the Cardinals and Kliff Kingsbury jumping at the chance to pick up the Heisman winner.

But ... Bosa is the guy to get. "I think Bosa only gets beat out by a quarterback," Patterson said. "There's not gonna be another defensive player who gets picked over Bosa."

Kentucky's Josh Allen goes No. 2 to the 49ers. Ed Oliver is another interesting name, one who seems to be getting lost in the mix. Patterson likes him at No. 3 to the Jets. "Oliver did it for three years," he said. "He stepped onto the field as a freshman, and he was instantly the best player on the field." Oliver can play anywhere on the line, making him invaluable, Patterson added.

Then, there's the big question around the Giants. Will they prepare for the future and draft Dwayne Haskins? Or will Dave Gettleman go for another defensive lineman in a draft that includes Clelin Ferrell and Rashan Gary?

Brinson says if Dwayne Haskins is on the board at No. 6, you have to take him. Meanwhile, Wilson has heard the Giants LOVE Duke's Daniel Jones.

To hear the full first round, listen to the podcast below. And subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast to hear how things change and come into focus for the 2019 draft.