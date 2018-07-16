Pick Six Podcast: Joe Fortenbaugh has a sneaky stat producing two locks, talks Raiders, 49ers

Long ago, the western part of this country was a mystery to many. It might be again in 2018 when it comes to football, with the two biggest wild cards in football potentially residing in the Bay Area.

Both the Raiders and 49ers have high expectations this season thanks to polarizing figures (Jon Gruden and Jimmy Garoppolo, respectively) but no one really knows if they'll blast past those expectations or fall well short. Everything is on the table, and Vegas has pegged each team for eight wins this year as its over/under.

To dive deeper into that, 95.7 the Game's Joe Fortenbaugh jumped on the Pick Six Podcast to break down those two squads.

Joe also revealed an incredible stat involving travel for NFL teams that yields a pair of potential NFL locks this season and covered some of the overs and unders he likes for the year.

