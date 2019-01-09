Pick Six Podcast: Kliff Kingsbury has plenty of upside, but comes with some red flags for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals declined to sit back and wait to hire a new coach this time around, as they did in their previous two searches, getting aggressive and pulling Kliff Kingsbury away from USC's offensive coordinator position. It's a bold move, but one that, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, certainly comes with some questions marks.

La Canfora was on the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL podcast, hosted by yours truly, come join us and hit that subscribe button -- and he had serious concerns about the Kingsbury hire. Namely his losing record in college.

"If you couldn't cut it in Lubbock? He's got Patrick Mahomes, at a time when he's a man among boys. Not a boy among men. And just tell me the big game he won with him. Just tell me," La Canfora said. "Mahomes comes into the NFL, throws 50 touchdowns, sets the world on fire, nobody can beat him, really, for the first three quarters of the season. I don't care that he had Mahomes in college -- what records did he set? Where was the 75-touchdown season where he played 12 games and threw four a game? What am I missing?"

La Canfora saw Kingsbury more as an offensive coordinator at the NFL level first; Kingsbury has ZERO NFL coaching experience. Just a few weeks ago, he took the job with USC as their OC and now is bolting.

"If you want to bring him in as your OC, I get it," La Canfora continued. "But if you're him, and you think you're this hot shot, why are you getting entangled in this USC mess in the first place?"

La Canfora believes there's "potential for back-to-back one-and-dones" with the Cardinals potentially firing Kingsbury just a year after they fired Steve Wilks one season after hiring him.

"They might get the last laugh," he said. "But that would be pretty out there and pretty ballsy."