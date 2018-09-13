Pick Six Podcast: Kyle Brandt talks new show, explains Joe Flacco, Ravens love

We've been talking about overreactions a lot this week on the Pick Six Podcast, and that's because they're important to focus on between Week 1 and Week 2. No one overreacts more than NFL talking heads and bettors responding to the first week of games. It's a natural tendency, but it's also an annual tradition.

Fortunately we have a level-headed NFL analyst joining us on the show, the effervescent Kyle Brandt of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network AND his new show "The Kyle Brandt Football Experience," set to premiere this Friday on NFL Network at 6 p.m. ET. Set your DVR -- Kyle has next-level creative brain tendencies and he's going to try and turn this show into a George Michael Sports Machine type of vehicle. It's going to be fun.

And because Kyle and I are friends IRL, I didn't mind keeping him on the phone for a good little bit and beefing up the podcast with some interesting thoughts about sports media, what the show will look like, Week 1 overreactions, who he would choose between Derek Carr/Mitchell Trubisky/Marcus Mariota/Ryan Fitzpatrick if he had to win a single game and choosing among classic video games (Tecmo Bowl, Mario Kart, Goldeneye).

We also figured out why Joe Flacco is going to be great this year. It basically involves being old and jealous.

It's a really fun conversation and you can hear the whole thing below or subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.