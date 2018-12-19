Pick Six Podcast: La Canfora on NFL coaching rumors and every contender's Achilles heel

As the 2018 NFL season winds to a close, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape.

In the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers have stormed back into control of the AFC North with their upset of the New England Patriots, whereas the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers look like the top of the bunch. Over in the NFC, meanwhile, the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are in a fight for first-round byes.

Depending on how it all shakes out, however, several current playoff contenders -- not to mention the many teams already out of the hunt -- could be looking for new coaches while the rest of the NFL eyes a Lombardi run.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast to break down all the biggest, juiciest rumors regarding potential coaching changes.

Among the speculated openings? Carolina and Denver, two cities that met in the Super Bowl just a few seasons ago.

"At the very least, they'll be more changes to that coaching staff," La Canfora said of the Panthers. "There will be a suggestion made that many more assistant coaches need to go."

As for the Broncos, La Canfora was even more sure that a big change is on the way.

"That's going to open up," he said of Vance Joseph's head coaching job. "And I think they have to go big. I don't know that they can take another chance on a coordinator."

Big names like John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens' current coach, or recently fired Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy could make sense as splashy hires for John Elway in Denver, La Canfora added.

