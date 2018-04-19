Pick Six Podcast: Lamar Jackson belongs in 'big five' convo for 2018 NFL Draft quarterbacks

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Seven days. Just seven days until the 2018 NFL Draft and the craziness that promises to ensue. What do we know about this draft so far? Well, we know there are three non-quarterbacks -- Bradley Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Quenton Nelson -- who will be drafted high. But we don't really know how high. And we think we know there will be four quarterbacks -- Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield -- who are selected near the top of the draft. But again, we don't know in what order or necessarily how high.

To try and sort through the madness, NFL Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein jumped on the Pick Six Podcast with me -- subscribe on iTunes here for a daily dose of football news and analysis -- and broke down a bunch of different items from the draft.

Including:

1. How high could Quenton Nelson really go in the 2018 NFL Draft? He's a guard, which tempers his value a bit, but he's so darn good.

2. How does Saquon Barkley compare with the top running backs of the previous three draft classes (Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Todd Gurley)?

3. Should Lamar Jackson be part of a BIG FIVE instead of being shut out among the other quarterbacks and put into a class of his own?

4. Who are two or three guys people aren't talking about that could sneak into the first round?

5. Who are a couple guys that could fall out of the first round that people are propping up?

6. Arden Key has a really low grade in Lance's database -- how much do off-field red flags and character factor into the grade? And what other guys could drop because of off-field concerns?

