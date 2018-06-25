Pick Six Podcast: Looking at Week 1 NFL best bets, why Raiders can upset Rams on MNF
John Breech joins Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down Week 1 NFL picks
You might think it's too early to make Week 1 NFL picks, but you would be wrong. It's June, we have nothing going on in the NFL (outside of that Jameis Winston investigation and suspension) and there are Week 1 lines out.
I wrote about my five best bets for Week 1 right here, but I also got John Breech (@JohnBreech on Twitter, why wouldn't you already be following him?) to join me on the Pick Six Podcast (it's our daily NFL pod, you should be subscribing: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) to look at our best bets.
Breech and I break down five picks each and one was notable: we disagree on the Raiders and Rams game, the brutal second Monday night game of Week 1, with a 10:20 ET kickoff. Breech, like most people, loves the Rams in this spot, especially as they're only three-point favorites. I, unlike most people, like the Raiders, even if I'm not high on their season-long prospects.
Oakland is going to be GASSED for Jon Gruden's debut, and weird things happen in these games. Listen below for a full explanation why and make sure to subscribe to get the latest episodes delivered to your inbox. We also cover the latest on Winston, Odell Beckham Jr. potentially holding out despite what he's previously said, the rest of our picks and much more.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing 2019's top LB prospects
Let's peek ahead at the possible headliners in the 2019 draft class of linebackers
-
Early Week 1 NFL Picks: Vikings cover
Looking at some best bets for Week 1 of the NFL season way too far in advance
-
NFL shoots down jersey request
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif won't be getting the jersey of his dreams
-
Lamar Jackson: One team wanted me at WR
Apparently, there was only one team that wanted Lamar Jackson to switch positions
-
Tim Tebow responds to football invite
Steve Spurrier would really like Tim Tebow to play for his team in the Alliance of American...
-
Odell holdout drama could be coming
Beckham might not be reporting to Giants training camp