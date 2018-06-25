Pick Six Podcast: Looking at Week 1 NFL best bets, why Raiders can upset Rams on MNF

You might think it's too early to make Week 1 NFL picks, but you would be wrong. It's June, we have nothing going on in the NFL (outside of that Jameis Winston investigation and suspension) and there are Week 1 lines out.

I wrote about my five best bets for Week 1 right here, but I also got John Breech to join me on the Pick Six Podcast to look at our best bets.

Breech and I break down five picks each and one was notable: we disagree on the Raiders and Rams game, the brutal second Monday night game of Week 1, with a 10:20 ET kickoff. Breech, like most people, loves the Rams in this spot, especially as they're only three-point favorites. I, unlike most people, like the Raiders, even if I'm not high on their season-long prospects.

Oakland is going to be GASSED for Jon Gruden's debut, and weird things happen in these games. Listen below for a full explanation why and make sure to subscribe to get the latest episodes delivered to your inbox. We also cover the latest on Winston, Odell Beckham Jr. potentially holding out despite what he's previously said, the rest of our picks and much more.