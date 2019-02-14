Pick Six Podcast: Making the case the Broncos did the right thing in Joe Flacco trade

John Breech and Will Brinson discuss the Joe Flacco trade

When the Ravens traded Joe Flacco to the Broncos, it was a pretty obvious layup for most people on social media. Flacco plus John Elway? That's an average, tall quarterback who once had a great postseason going to a guy obsessed with tall quarterbacks incapable of really landing one in the draft or free agency. 

It's so silly we even fired up an Instagram post about it -- if you're not already following @PickSixPod there, you should be doing that and following our Twitter account, which is slam full of fun football goodness on the reg. 

But is there a case to be made that the Flacco trade was actually SMART? That's precisely what John Breech did when he joined me on Thursday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast. I was shocked, frankly. Breech is a Bengals guy, so he's seen Flacco up close and personal for years. Surely he doesn't think another team getting Flacco is the smart move.

Turns out I was wrong -- he sees Flacco as an upgrade over Case Keenum and explains why in the podcast, which you can listen to below. It features a full breakdown of the Flacco trade, what it means for both teams and what it means for Keenum. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories