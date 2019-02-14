Pick Six Podcast: Making the case the Broncos did the right thing in Joe Flacco trade

When the Ravens traded Joe Flacco to the Broncos, it was a pretty obvious layup for most people on social media. Flacco plus John Elway? That's an average, tall quarterback who once had a great postseason going to a guy obsessed with tall quarterbacks incapable of really landing one in the draft or free agency.

But is there a case to be made that the Flacco trade was actually SMART? That's precisely what John Breech did when he joined me on Thursday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast. I was shocked, frankly. Breech is a Bengals guy, so he's seen Flacco up close and personal for years. Surely he doesn't think another team getting Flacco is the smart move.

Turns out I was wrong -- he sees Flacco as an upgrade over Case Keenum and explains why in the podcast, which you can listen to below. It features a full breakdown of the Flacco trade, what it means for both teams and what it means for Keenum.