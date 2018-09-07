Pick Six Podcast: Matt Ryan's arm might be as concerning as Falcons' red-zone woes

The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles collided to kick off the 2018 NFL season on Thursday night, and they virtually replayed their 2017 playoff game thanks to a low-scoring start and a goal-line stand at the finish.

While the defending Super Bowl champions avoided a Week 1 upset by milking life from "Philly Special" 2.0 and flexing their defensive muscles, the Falcons stumbled their way through countless opportunities to quiet the Eagles' crowd. Not only did they lose, but they lost almost exactly as they did to end their 2017 campaign -- with a whole slate of botched red-zone tries.

One game into the 2018 season, all of a sudden the Falcons and 2016 MVP quarterback Matt Ryan don't look like sure bets to make their own Super Bowl run, after all.

That's why CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech joined Will Brinson for Friday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast to vent about Atlanta's ongoing red-zone problems, wonder what's up with Matt Ryan and look ahead to the rest of the games on tap for Week 1.

Brinson, in particular, was admittedly frustrated after watching the Falcons repeat the mistakes that haunted them in 2017.

"The whole thing about this offseason was, OK, the Falcons were great at moving the ball last year, (but) they stunk in the red zone," he said. "Steve Sarkisian's got like six to eight months to figure out how to fix that problem. And he didn't."

Just as concerning, perhaps, was Ryan's performance both in and outside the red zone. The newly paid signal-caller completed just 48 percent of his throws, tossed a floater of an interception inside the Eagles' 20-yard line and finished 1-for-9 in that range on the night.

"His arm looks like it's a spaghetti noodle," Brinson said. "He looked like he developed a change-up this offseason. He looked terrible."

Breech agreed, suggesting that "on the field, (Ryan) was the goat of the game for the Falcons."

