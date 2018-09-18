Pick Six Podcast: Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger are to blame for Steelers' uninspiring start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to their worst start in years, first tying an AFC North rival in the Cleveland Browns that went 1-31 in its previous two seasons, and then allowing six touchdown passes at home in a 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Outside of the 0-1-1 record, the Steelers are also arguably just as disheveled off the field. James Conner may be producing in the wake of star running back Le'Veon Bell's continued holdout, but Bell is far from the only big-name player embracing drama. Days after threatening a reporter over social media, wide receiver Antonio Brown responded to Twitter criticism Monday by using the words "trade me." And linebacker Bud Dupree followed suit, replying to a fan's Twitter criticism with some innuendo.

It remains to be seen whether the Steelers can avoid the bait on social media, but as far as their underwhelming start on the gridiron, what can be fixed? And who is most to blame?

For Quinn, the issues come back to the biggest faces of the team.

"The one person that is to blame, if you're going to look at anyone, is Mike Tomlin," he said. "This is what he's allowed to take place. He's got that players' coach -- kind of loose -- image or persona that everyone talks about. It might be the antithesis of what the Patriots are, but I would say this much: The Patriots win with less talent. And Mike Tomlin has allowed little things like this to get in the way of his team."

While Quinn acknowledged that Pittsburgh's defense has been a major concern, he also faulted the team's quarterback just as much.

"Ben Roethlisberger has to start taking more ownership as a leader to not let this crap bother their team," Quinn said. "Like, he's only got so many more good years left. And the slow start in the last two weeks, that's on him. At some point you have to realize that you're the engine that makes this thing go ... I thought they'd be more inspired (in Week 2), and they weren't at all. And that's a direct reflection of the leaders that are there -- the head coach as well as the QB."

