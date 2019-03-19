Pick Six Podcast: Mock Draft Part 2 with picks 11-20, plus why NFC East is an absolute mess

The New York Giants have received no shortage of criticism since trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, but CBS Sports' Will Brinson isn't done dissecting how disoriented Big Blue has looked.

The NFC East as a whole, in fact, has had a nightmarish offseason, Brinson said on Tuesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast, save for maybe the Philadelphia Eagles. And the G-Men have led the embarrassing charge.

"They're doing this spin zone stuff to try to explain it," Brinson said of the Giants' attempts to justify dealing Beckham. "You didn't like the guy, we get it. He's a 26-year-old future Hall of Fame wide receiver. It's annoying. Stop it, Dave (Gettleman). You're better than this. You're trying to reboot the Giants, but you don't have a plan ... It's the weirdest thing I've ever seen."

Between New York's inexplicable rebuild around an aging Eli Manning to Washington's apparent internal discord over big-money free agent signings, Brinson said it's hard to get behind most of the teams in the NFC East.

"If the Eagles could catch a couple breaks," he said, "the Eagles might steamroll this division."

In addition to NFC East talk, Brinson also welcomed R.J. White, Ryan Wilson and Tom Fornelli to the podcast to continue an on-air mock draft, making picks for the Nos. 11-20 spots in the first round of April's draft. Among the big projections: A Baltimore Ravens trade to leap-frog the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the order.

