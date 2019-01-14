Pick Six Podcast: NFL Divisional Round recap, looking ahead to best possible Super Bowl matchups
Breaking down all four of the Divisional Round games from the weekend's action
The NFL's Divisional Round came and went with only a modicum of fanfare: three of the four games we got this weekend were "meh" at best, thanks to home teams stomping on their opponents and covering as fairly large favorites.
But that doesn't mean there's nothing to parse out of the action. In fact, now that we know the four teams remaining, we're even more able to bolster the knowledge we already had of the teams who are still remaining in the tournament and to look ahead at the potential matchups we could see over the next three weeks.
As such, we fired up the podcast machine for our traditional Sunday night recap show featuring myself, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough. We break down why coaching mattered in the divisional round, who has the best potential matchups moving forward, who will win the conference championship games and which Super Bowl matchups we want to see.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins tears Achilles
Rankins had a breakout year for the Saints
-
Tom Brady continues to use disrespect
Brady seems to think that everyone thinks the Patriots are bad
-
JuJu: I don't want Brown traded
The second-year receiver had 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns last seas...
-
Pederson: Can't thank Foles enough
Foles has created a mystique around him for his job backing up Carson Wentz
-
Bracket projection: Reid gets Super Bowl
The Chiefs will get it done and win their second Super Bowl championship
-
Patriots vs. Chiefs odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Patriots game 10,000 ti...