Pick Six Podcast: NFL Divisional Round recap, looking ahead to best possible Super Bowl matchups

The NFL's Divisional Round came and went with only a modicum of fanfare: three of the four games we got this weekend were "meh" at best, thanks to home teams stomping on their opponents and covering as fairly large favorites.

But that doesn't mean there's nothing to parse out of the action. In fact, now that we know the four teams remaining, we're even more able to bolster the knowledge we already had of the teams who are still remaining in the tournament and to look ahead at the potential matchups we could see over the next three weeks.

As such, we fired up the podcast machine for our traditional Sunday night recap show featuring myself, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough. We break down why coaching mattered in the divisional round, who has the best potential matchups moving forward, who will win the conference championship games and which Super Bowl matchups we want to see.

