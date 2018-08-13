Pick Six Podcast: NFL Preseason Week 1 winners (Sam Darnold) and losers (Redskins)
The Pick Six Podcast features Will Brinson, Pete Prisco and Jason La Canfora breaking down the latest NFL news and notes
We've got a full week of NFL preseason games in the books, and there are some pretty clearly defined winners and losers. On today's Pick Six Podcast -- CBS' daily NFL podcast, get it delivered right to your favorite pod app every morning by subscribing: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play -- I dive into those.
For instance, Sam Darnold was a big winner in Week 1, because of how sharp he looked and the resulting cascade of praise from media and fans, all of which indicate he could very well be the regular season Week 1 starter.
On the other end of the spectrum lie the Redskins. A popular preseason pick BY SOME, Washington lost its starting, rookie running back in Derrius Guice on this third carry of his career, in the preseason, before the year could even begin. It's a pretty huge dagger for the Redskins.
That plus Jon Gruden's success in Week 1 as well as David Johnson looking sharp, plus much more. Listen to the full show below and subscribe to the only daily NFL podcast on the Internet.
