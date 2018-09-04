Pick Six Podcast: NFL Week 1 early leans, picks against the spread ahead of 2018 season

We are almost there: it's Tuesday morning, we're stumbling out of Labor Day and the first weekend of college football and in just a few short days/hours we'll be getting ready for the NFL season to kick off.

It's not too early to put your bets in for Week 1 or to make picks for your office pool or to just start getting a feel for what games you might like. To do that, we brought on R.J. White, he of SportsLine's best record against the spread for all NFL experts last year, to break down the early lines for Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season.

Also joining the program, LIVE FROM FORT LAUDERDALE, good friends Ryan Wilson and Kevin Steimle to break down whether Le'Veon Bell will show up for the first week of the season, what the Eagles should do with Nick Foles/Carson Wentz, whether the Bills are in trouble and much more.

