Pick Six Podcast: NFL Week 1 recap includes debate of Patrick Mahomes (MVP?) and Bears gag
Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner break down the week that was in the NFL
What a fun week of football that was. Unless you're a Bears fan, anyway. Fortunately for us we actually have a Bears fan on our staff, so to handle the Pick Six Podcast NFL Week 1 recap, we brought on our buddy Sean Wagner-McGough to check his depression levels after seeing Chicago gag a game to the Packers on Sunday night.
Joining Sean and I were Ryan Wilson and John Breech and after allowing Sean to vent, we went through the full gamut of NFL games, debating whether Patrick Mahomes is a viable MVP candidate (it's early but whatever!), if Andrew Luck's return was a success, who is to blame for the Browns and Steelers tie result and much, much more.
Listen below for the full interview and make sure to subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hue Jackson thinks Steelers were offside
Since Jackson joined Cleveland in 2016, the team is 1-31-1
-
Rams vs. Raiders odds, over-under picks
Mike Tierney has owned NFL totals and has a strong pick for 'Monday Night Football'
-
Bills' McDermott needs to 'look at tape'
In three NFL starts, Peterman has yet to finish a game
-
Browns Victory Fridges to remain locked
The fridges will remain locked until the Browns actually get a win
-
Jets at Lions: Preview, predictions
A look at the first of two prime-time showdowns set for Monday night
-
Steelers tired of Le'Veon Bell
The Steelers didn't miss Bell against the Browns but remains the biggest storyline of the young...