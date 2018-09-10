Pick Six Podcast: NFL Week 1 recap includes debate of Patrick Mahomes (MVP?) and Bears gag

Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner break down the week that was in the NFL

What a fun week of football that was. Unless you're a Bears fan, anyway. Fortunately for us we actually have a Bears fan on our staff, so to handle the Pick Six Podcast NFL Week 1 recap, we brought on our buddy Sean Wagner-McGough to check his depression levels after seeing Chicago gag a game to the Packers on Sunday night.

Joining Sean and I were Ryan Wilson and John Breech and after allowing Sean to vent, we went through the full gamut of NFL games, debating whether Patrick Mahomes is a viable MVP candidate (it's early but whatever!), if Andrew Luck's return was a success, who is to blame for the Browns and Steelers tie result and much, much more. 

Listen below for the full interview and make sure to subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories