Pick Six Podcast NFL Week 15 recap: Steelers and Bears win in a big spot

Week 15 was something else, man. A lot of big underdogs got loose and won outright, and two big narratives were cast aside as playoff caliber teams made massive statements.

Specifically, the Steelers and Bears managed to overthrow teams that have had their number in recent years, with the Steelers toppling the Patriots at home, 17-10, to help put them in good position for the playoffs. The Bears broke the shackles of Aaron Rodgers control in Soldier Field and clinched the NFC North with Rodgers on the field.

What better show to break all this down than the Pick Six Podcast, which features a Bears fan (Sean Wagner-McGough) and a Steelers fan (Ryan Wilson) and is a daily NFL podcast? You can't get any better than that.

