Pick Six Podcast: Odell Beckham's contract is nice, but still leaves questions for Giants

The Giants followed through on their word and paid Odell Beckham Jr. in rather handsome fashion after promising -- as we understand it -- to do so if the wide receiver was willing to quit with the off- and on-field shenanigans and act like "A True Giant."

Beckham earned a monster deal from his team based on his first three seasons alone. He has some nitpicky, small red flags, but the dude has Hall of Fame potential based on what he put on film and in the box score the first three years of his career. It would be insane to trade him, which is something the Giants at least considered for a moment, in very public fashion, less than six months ago.

Thankfully for Eli Manning, they didn't move him. Had they done that, it would have sabotaged the final years of Manning's career in New York. Which brings us to another question: should the Giants have drafted Saquon Barkley? He's probably going to be great!

But the decision to lock up Odell and slate Barkley for five years of work while eschewing the selection of a quarterback (Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen were all available) at No. 2 overall could ultimately leave the Giants in a precarious position.

Maybe Manning can play for three more years at an above-average level. Maybe Davis Webb is a long-term starter in the NFL. The problem is the likelihood of those things being true versus the likelihood of Darnold being a quality NFL starter on a cheap contract who can be paired with Beckham and a second-round running back, well, it just feels like the second scenario is a lot more feasible.

