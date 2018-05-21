Pick Six Podcast: Offseason winners, losers from every AFC division, Cowboys WR questions
Jared Dubin joins Will Brinson on the podcast to break down the latest NFL news and notes
Boy is it ever the offseason. There's not a lot going on in the NFL, but that's not stopping us from firing up the podcast machine every single day to give you a new episode of the Pick Six Podcast, CBS Sports' daily NFL pod that is roughly 30 minutes long, perfect for your commute and/or morning gym trip.
Today's show features my CBS colleague Jared Dubin (follow him on Twitter @JADubin5) and not only features us going off the rails while discussing my thoughts on Brad Stevens, my desire to get the nickname "Mouse" (IDK, man) and some "30 Rock" discussion, but we also talk football!
Specifically:
1. Johnny Manziel signs with the CFL
2. Terrance Williams was arrested -- what does his future look like and is Dubin, a Cowboys fan, concerned about the wide receiver group?
3. Who had the best offseason in the AFC East? And who had the worst? (Not best and worst teams just best and worst offseason)
4. Best/worst AFC North
5. Best/worst AFC South
6. Best/worst AFC West
