Pick Six Podcast: Packers might be a safe Week 2 bet with or without Aaron Rodgers

Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season got off to a rather unorthodox start Thursday night with the Cincinnati Bengals nixing their prime-time woes to cruise past the Baltimore Ravens, a team that absolutely shellacked the Buffalo Bills just days earlier.

It's no surprise, then, that the rest of the week could feature some equally unpredictable outings across the league.

Among the debates along the way: Whether the Washington Redskins are actually the class of the NFC East, whether Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts are ready to challenge and whether it's safe to take the Green Bay Packers against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Despite Brinson's suggestion that Alex Smith and the 'Skins might be even better than the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Prisco and White agreed to disagree.

"Even if Nick Foles were to play the whole season," White said, "I think I'd make them the favorite in the division. 'Cause that defense is just so dominant."

Indy, meanwhile, is a risky proposition because, as Prisco put it, "that defense is awful."

And the Packers? White thinks Aaron Rodgers' health is an even bigger point-spread influence than people realize -- "you're probaby looking at an eight- or nine-point difference with him in there or not," he said. And the entire crew said it thinks Green Bay could be the smart money despite the Vikings' hot start.

"You might have to take the Packers either way," Prisco said. "You take the chance that he plays, and you're getting seven. And if he doesn't play, you're getting seven."

