Pick Six Podcast: Pete Prisco says Blake Bortles is a better QB value than Kirk Cousins

There's a whole lot of talk about the Jaguars quarterback situation these days, with people getting HOT AND BOTHERED when you suggest that the Jaguars should trade for Teddy Bridgewater, even though adding Bridgewater to the depth chart with Blake Bortles would make a lot of sense.

One of people who dislikes that take is our own Pete Prisco, so Pete joined me on the Pick Six Podcast to tell me that I'm an idiot and why I'm an idiot.

Pete can report that the Jaguars do not have any interest in Bridgewater and that they will not be trading for Bridgewater and that they like Blake Bortles better than Bridgewater. You can disagree with the concept, but don't disagree with Prisco in terms of him relaying the message out of Jacksonville; he's saying this with 100 percent certainty.

"He's not that much better, if he is any better than Blake Bortles," Prisco said. "You don't make that deal after you paid Blake Bortles and went to a championship game with Blake Bortles, and he played very well in the playoffs by the way. Everyone discounted his Buffalo game -- he was the leading rusher, but they didn't throw the ball. They reason they didn't throw the ball is they didn't think they needed to. And he was playing with wide receivers who had no idea where they were going.

"You look at Teddy, he's coming off a shredded knee, right? He doesn't have a great arm ... all anyone's talking about is Teddy Bridgewater, he's the greatest in the world! Look, I like Teddy. I want him to be a starter and to be a star. He's one of the nicest guys in this league. But to go trade for a guy on a one-year deal, when he's making $6 million a year? When you have no idea if he's even going to play? That's just dumb. And you say give away a second-round pick? That's even dumber."

Pete also added that "they could have had Teddy Bridgewater if they wanted to" and believes the Jets "have to trade Teddy."

While he was stumping for Bortles, Pete also pointed out that he believes Bortles is a better value for the Jaguars than Kirk Cousins is for the Vikings. Agree to disagree! (Pete did correctly point out if the Jaguars signed Cousins this offseason and looked the way he looked in the preseason Week 2 matchup, people would be KILLING the Jags, but everyone gave the Vikings a pass.)

"I don't think Kirk Cousins is worth the money to be honest with you," Prisco said. "Blake Bortles at his price. $90 million guaranteed is a lot. If your name isn't Brady, Rodgers, Brees or Rivers, that's a little rich for my blood."

So ... for the price you would rather have Cousins than Bortles?

"He's not [better than Kirk Cousins] but dollars for dollars I'd take Bortles for the dollars," Prisco said.

There you have it folks (,,,): Blake Bortles is better than Kirk Cousins. (For the money.)

