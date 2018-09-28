Pick Six Podcast: Picking every single NFL Week 4 game against the spread, best bets for DFS, fantasy
Will Brinson and a CAVALCADE of CBS experts break down the full week of games ahead of Week 4 of the NFL season
We are in the weeds in Week 4 -- half of your fantasy league's players, on like every single team, played on Thursday night in that fireworks party between the Rams and Vikings. That was a blast, and hopefully it's a precursor for the action we're going to get this weekend.
To get you prepared, we have a LOADED Pick Six Podcast -- it's our daily NFL show, in your pod app every single morning
First, Jared Dubin and I break down the Rams-Vikings game and debate where Jared Goff fits into the current pantheon of great NFL quarterbacks.
Then, Nick Kostos -- host of SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ, watch it Friday at 6 p.m. and again at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday and noon ET on Sunday for the best possible locks over the weekend -- and I blitz through a lightning round of six things (we picked six, get it?) we want to be heavily invested in this weekend, whether it be sides, totals, team totals or DFS plays.
Finally, R.J. White, Pete Prisco and I pick every single game this weekend against the spread.
This is everything you need to get you ready for the weekend
-
