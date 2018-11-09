Pick Six Podcast: Picking every Week 10 game against the spread, plus more on the Steelers' huge win
Bryant McFadden joins Ryan Wilson to talk Steelers before Will Brinson and R.J. White debate the Week 10 slate
The Panthers got shellacked by the Steelers on Thursday night, snapping a three-game winning streak and putting ground between them and the Saints in the NFC South. For the Steelers, it's a big win, and it at least opens up the conversation about whether they can compete with the Chiefs or the Patriots. After a slow start, the offense is clicking, and Pittsburgh looks tough to stop.
On Friday's Pick Six Podcast, which you should subscribe to (via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play), Bryant McFadden joins fill-in host Ryan Wilson to talk about the game and just how good the Steelers are, while also talking about the Donte Jackson vs. Antonio Brown matchup. They also talk about McFadden's "The Season: 2008 Steelers" podcast, in which he's joined by various Steelers to talk about the Super Bowl-winning Steelers team from that season.
After Wilson and McFadden talk about what was, Will Brinson and R.J. White talk about what will be. They talk SuperContest and pick every Week 10 game against the spread -- and they also say to be wary of lines after a catastrophic Week 9 for Las Vegas. Seahawks-Rams presents some interesting challenges, and be wary of that spread in particular as the Rams host the Seahawks in a tough game for them.
Listen to the full podcast below to get all of their picks and arm yourself for this week's slate. And make sure to subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast to keep up with NFL news daily.
