Pick Six Podcast: Picking the divisional round of the NFL playoffs with a $1,000 budget

The NFL's divisional round is this weekend, featuring Colts-Chiefs, Cowboys-Rams, Chargers-Patriots and Eagles-Saints. It's jam-packed, and Saturday and Sunday are sure to bring a lot of action. SportsLine has the Chiefs at -5, the Rams at -7, the Patriots at -4 and the Saints at -8. That means that all of these will probably be three-point games, because this season has been bizarre.

The Colts look like a tough matchup for the Chiefs, as their solid running game could both keep Arrowhead at bay and keep the Chiefs offense off the field. However, that Chiefs offense is utterly incredible, and their quick-strike ability could be a problem for a Colts defense that hasn't played great quarterbacks.

On Friday's Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson, Nick Kostos, Pete Prisco and R.J. White go through each of the four divisional games with their best bets with a $1,000 budget. They talk about every game in detail, discussing over/unders, money lines and the week that was. They try to project where your money is best spent, and of course they pick the games themselves.

The Cowboys-Rams game is one that got the guys especially riled up.

Prisco, who nailed Dallas' 13-10 regular-season upset of the Saints, said he LOVES the Cowboys, and also took the under of 49.5.

Kostos agreed -- "Dak Prescott will outplay Jared Goff" -- but White isn't so sure: "Sean McVay has played two games so far coming off the bye, and he won both by double digits on the road."

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here.