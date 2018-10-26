Pick Six Podcast: Picking Week 8 of the NFL season against the spread plus best bets
Pete Prisco and R.J. White join Will Brinson to pick every game and talk SuperContest, and Bryant McFadden talks Texans
It's shaping up to be a big Week 8 in the NFL. From the Jaguars and Eagles trying to turn their seasons around to the Panthers and Ravens looking to grind out big wins to keep pace in their divisions, there's going to be a lot of action on Sunday. That action will be capped by the Saints and Vikings in a rematch of an NFC Divisional Game classic.
On Friday's Pick Six Podcast, Bryant McFadden joins Will Brinson to break down the Texans' statement 42-23 win over the Dolphins, as the Houston hot streak continued Thursday night. Deshaun Watson lit it up, completing 16 of 20 passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns, and the Texans are finally looking like the team they were supposed to be at the beginning of last year.
Brinson is then joined by Pete Prisco and R.J. White to talk Week 8 slate. They talk about their favorite SuperContest picks before picking every single Week 8 game against the spread. It's their best bets, so you can come out ahead if you're planning on betting on Sunday's slate.
The guys also ranked their confidence in each bet on a scale from 1 to 4, and amazingly, they ALL PICKED THE SAME GAME AS THEIR '4.' Find out who they agreed on, plus all their picks and the full breakdown by listening to the full pod below, and stay in the loop by subscribing.
