Pick Six Podcast: Picks against the spread for Patriots-Chiefs, Rams-Saints championships

Only two games remain before Super Bowl LIII, and opinions are split on which of the four teams left will survive this weekend's conference championships for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

On Friday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, Will Brinson and R.J. White made their case for each game.

In the NFC, all three admitted that the New Orleans Saints are hard to bet against in the Superdome, where they've dominated in the postseason during the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era. But not everyone was in agreement that Brees and company will represent the NFC in Atlanta, with Prisco leaning toward the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

"I think the Rams are going to go in there and pound the football just like they did against the Cowboys," he said. "They can keep Brees off the field."

Prisco also went against the grain while predicting the AFC Championship. While Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps better positioned than ever to overtake the New England Patriots dynasty and get to Super Sunday, Prisco couldn't help but ride with the reigning AFC champs in this weekend's showcase.

"I've learned my lesson," he said. "I think (Tom) Brady is going to pick them apart."

White wasn't quite as hot for the Pats, instead suggesting that there's rarely been a better time to pick against New England.

"Everybody should believe in them, but everything else points to Kansas City," he said. "New England is 3-5 straight up on the road. Two of their wins on the road were against Derek Anderson and Josh McCown. It's not a lock for me, because you can never count out New England, but I'll take the better quarterback at home."

Catch the full discussion on the AFC and NFC championship games, with picks and predictions against the spread for each, on the Pick Six Podcast: