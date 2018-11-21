Pick Six Podcast: Predicting Bears vs. Lions, Cowboys vs. Redskins and Falcons vs. Saints
Jason La Canfora joins Will Brinson to preview all three Thanksgiving games in the NFL
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and before you know it, the playoffs will be, too.
All three of the NFL's Thursday games this week have postseason implications, in fact. The earliest showdown, an NFC North tilt between the Detroit Lions and division-leading Chicago Bears (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS, stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free), could go a long way in securing Windy City's place above the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers heading into December. The second game, between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins (4:30 p.m. ET, Fox, stream on fuboTV), just might determine who wins the NFC East. And the prime-time special, a rematch of the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, stream on fuboTV,), represents one of the former's final chances at staying alive against perhaps the NFL's hottest offense.
On Wednesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora joined Will Brinson to preview all the action.
In doing so, they discussed how competitive Chicago can be without quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who may or may not be available for Thursday's game in Detroit. And La Canfora was rather adamant about backup Chase Daniel's ability to start, even though Trubisky has flashed brilliance with 20 touchdowns in 10 games this year.
"I don't think it's the end of the world," La Canfora said. "I think they'd be just fine ... I think any given game Chase Daniel could still run that offense better than Mitch Trubisky. I do."
As for the Bears as a whole, La Canfora said he's "scared" of picking a winner of the Chicago-Detroit game just because it's a "divisional game, quirky, short week," and both he and Brinson agreed that Matthew Stafford could be primed for an upset performance.
Catch the entire Thanksgiving Day preview, including discussion on Redskins-Cowboys and Falcons-Saints, plus another look back at the Chiefs-Rams scoring frenzy and a review of Lamar Jackson's first start in Baltimore, on the Pick Six Podcast, and be sure to subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
