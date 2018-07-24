Pick Six Podcast: Prisco says 'slow the roll' on crowning Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson

There is a lot of hype surrounding a lot of players because it's July right before training camp and that's where hype thrives. But not everyone who is hyped before the season will work out the way people expect.

Those names? Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson. CUE THE ANGRY TWEETS.

"Look, I like Jimmy Garoppolo. But we've got to slow the roll on Jimmy and Deshaun Watson. The sample size is way too small to be rushing these guys to stardom. I really do believe that," Prisco said. "A lot of this stuff with Jimmy Garoppolo -- he threw seven touchdown passes and five interceptions last year if I'm not mistaken. It's not like he lit it up, and he schemed the heck out of the Jaguars to get a bunch of those touchdowns. They were throws you could make, Brinson. I like Jimmy Garoppolo, I think he's going to be a good player. But top 100 player already? That's ridiculous.

"As far as Deshaun Watson, we don't know what he's going to be like. I loved what I saw last year, but he's coming off an ACL, a second one. We don't know if he's going to be able to move around like he did. And when you can't move around that way, your game changes. He's smart enough he can change with it. I think he's going to be a good quarterback. But let's slow on these young guys."

Worth noting in Prisco's discussion here: he pointed out he would take Patrick Mahomes over several notable quarterbacks and he understands that Mahomes has an even smaller sample size. But he's also projecting Mahomes and not crowning him.

Which, to his point, is kind of what we've done with Garoppolo and Watson. Both are getting the puff piece treatment this offseason. People are going to pick Jimmy G to win MVP before the season. He looked great in his five games with the 49ers -- all wins -- and showed the sort of late-game moxie you want from a franchise quarterback. But a leap from five-game starter late in the season for a dead-in-the-water team to MVP? That's a massive jump. It fairly encompasses how people feel about Jimmy G.

And Pete is right: young quarterbacks don't just automatically take the leap.

"They don't automatically -- 'Mitch Trubisky's going to be the next Jared Goff!' No he's not. There's no saying he's going to be. A year ago we thought Goff was a bust," Prisco pointed out. "I think sometimes with these quarterbacks we rush them. Neither one of them deserves to be a top 100 player right now. By next year, that could change, but I think we need to slow the roll on these two."

It's a conservative approach not many people are willing to take, because it's much easier to simply assume the five games we saw from Garoppolo are a springboard to greater things and that the seven games we got from Watson are just a shorter version of what he'll do for 16 games.

The reality is the NFL doesn't work like that, and both guys could be in for some regression towards average play over the course of 16 games. But if Pete's wrong, feel free to let him know all season long on Twitter @PriscoCBS.

