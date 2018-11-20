Pick Six Podcast: Rams may have won shootout, but Chiefs still look like the better team
Brady Quinn joins Will Brinson to break down the Monday night thriller, the NFC East race and more
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams put on a scoring clinic with their Monday night shootout, showcasing the kind of high-octane offense that could define the NFL moving forward.
And while Sean McVay's Rams came away victorious by scoring 54 to Kansas City's 51, neither Brady Quinn nor Will Brinson are convinced that Los Angeles is the better team.
The Monday night brawl was "as advertised," Quinn said on Tuesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast. "I loved everything about it."
His biggest takeaway, however, was not that the Rams are far and above the team to beat in the NFL.
"My first inclination coming away from this game is: You're Kansas City, you lost by three on the road and you turned the football over, what, five times?" he said. "I kind of feel like, looking at the score differential, Kansas City might be a better team. They kind of stacked the odds against themselves. I know L.A. won, but if this is on a neutral site, I think Kansas City wins."
Brinson agreed wholeheartedly.
"To me, it's a no-brainer," he said. "I think the Chiefs are a better overall team just in terms of their ability to score with a quick strike."
Catch the entire Chiefs-Rams breakdown, plus an in-depth discussion of the NFC East and which team is best positioned to win it, on the Pick Six Podcast
