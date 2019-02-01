Pick Six Podcast: Rams vs. Patriots with a Fantasy spin, as well as prop bets, picks and more

Rams vs. Patriots is just days away, so it's time to stop dragging feet and make some picks. However, it's one thing to pick a game straight up. It's another thing entirely to pick with money on the line.

Fantasy sports take on a different spin with a pool of players this small. Tom Brady and Jared Goff will presumably have good games, but after that there are running back stables and wide receivers buried deep in the depth chart to be accounted for. It's an interesting dilemma: Do you trust Julian Edelman, or do you look to Phillip Dorsett to have one big game? Will Brandin Cooks continue his solid season, or will Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett shoulder the load?

There's a ton to unpack, so Will Brinson, Pete Prisco and Jamey Eisenberg are doing it so you don't have to. They also go into prop bets, of which there are seemingly thousands. There are MVP picks, bets around how Rob Gronkowski will perform, and how Brady's first pass will go. Then there are, of course, questions about whether or not Brady will throw a pick and over/unders.

Super Bowl LIII is on CBS and you can stream it here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

Jason La Canfora also joins to make his Super Bowl pick.

"I don't think it's gonna be that close," he said. "(The Patriots) win by more than eight. I just don't think the Rams see a lot of the ball."

Listen to the full pod for more props (there are tons of them), and director Peter Berg also joins. Then, subscribe to the podcast to get all the props you can handle as Super Bowl Sunday draws near and, of course, analysis after the game itself.