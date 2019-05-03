Pick Six Podcast: Ranking the NFL rookies and picking draft winners and losers from a Fantasy angle
Heath Cummings joins Will Brinson to break down the Fantasy landscape after the NFL draft
The NFL Draft is nearly a week in the rear-view mirror, which means that we can start to look at some of the teams, rookies and current players that won and lost in the draft this season.
On Friday's Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson and Heath Cummings join up to talk about the winners and losers of the draft from a Fantasy perspective, while trying to make some sense of how everything went down.
For Cummings, the first winner was Marlon Mack -- the Colts didn't really get anyone of note to challenge him in training camp -- but the biggest winner out of the rookies was a winner for an unfortunate reason.
"I think the biggest rookie winner has to be (Chiefs second round pick) Mecole Hardman, and he is a guy that's caused me a lot of pain over the past week because you watch his highlight tape ... he looks a lot like Tyreek Hill. He makes the same types of plays. Tyreek Hill is likely ... I think probably gone from the Kansas City Chiefs."
Brinson and Cummings then go into the possible ramifications of the Chiefs' pick and how this could now play out for Hardman, who Brinson says is a contingency in case Hill does end up being gone.
Speedster receivers in general had a solid draft, but Hardman may be in the best position to capitalize right away. The jury is out on whether or not he will, but the potential is undoubtedly there.
Cummings also is high on Bears rookie running back David Montgomery, who he could see getting a similar number of carries as Josh Jacobs. Listen to the full podcast below and make sure to subscribe to get the pod in your inbox every single day.
