Pick Six Podcast: Recapping Wild Card Weekend and looking ahead to the divisional round

Wild Card Weekend had no shortage of heartbreak. The Texans lost a rubber match against the Colts at home, the Seahawks ran themselves out of a game against the Cowboys, the Ravens got started too late against the Chargers and the Bears missed a last-second field goal attempt against the Eagles. Both No. 6 seeds find themselves in the divisional round against a pair of tough teams to go on the road against, whereas the Cowboys and Chargers will be up against the Rams and the Patriots, respectively.

On Monday's "Pick Six Podcast," Will Brinson is joined by Sean Wagner-McGough, Ryan Wilson and John Breech to talk about the weekend's slate of games. They go over what went wrong for the losing teams (in excruciating detail), while looking ahead to the divisional round. They also talk about the Bears' bizarre defensive struggles that led to the Cody Parkey miss while giving Nick Foles some credit for his performance.

Parkey's miss was easily the biggest talking point of the weekend, but every game featured a team seemingly struggling with its own style. The Ravens and the Seahawks are both run-heavy teams that weren't able to keep it going when it mattered, and the Texans simply seemed to have no answers for the potent Colts in the first half.

So, can the Colts beat the Chiefs again in the playoffs? There are a few red flags for the Chiefs heading into this week, including the teams they've struggled against and their playoff history. The guys also talk about whether or not Mahomes is the presence needed to get that bugaboo off of the Chiefs (and by extension Andy Reid's) back.

Hear the full recap of the weekend, including all of their early previews for each divisional round game, by listening to the link below. Then, subscribe to the podcast to hear all the latest NFL news and notes throughout the week.