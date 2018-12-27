Pick Six Podcast: Reviewing best and worst 2018 NFL predictions, including big seasons for Chiefs, Seahawks

With every NFL season comes plenty of NFL predictions, but for every spot-on forecast, there are probably twice as many wrong ones.

After all, who could've guessed that Patrick Mahomes would absolutely dominate in his first season as a starter -- so much so that his Kansas City Chiefs are legitimate Super Bowl contenders? Or that the Pittsburgh Steelers would tie the Cleveland Browns and possibly miss the playoffs? Or that the Oakland Raiders would struggle to win more than a few games under Jon Gruden? (Just kidding on the last one.)

For CBS Sports' Will Brinson and John Breech, 2018 was predictably (no pun intended) hit or miss in terms of big, bold predictions.

On Thursday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast, both analysts fired up the time machine and reviewed their best -- and worst -- proclamations of the season.

Among Brinson's best: The Chiefs would win the AFC West and contend for a Lombardi Trophy, and the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles would struggle to make the playoffs. Among his worst: The Dallas Cowboys would finish 3-13, last in the NFC East.

Breech, on the other hand, nailed the Seattle Seahawks finishing second in the NFC West for a postseason berth but swung and miss on another division in the NFC, taking the Atlanta Falcons to win the South.

"I said it was the lock of the century," he noted. "I mean, sure, it's only 2018. We're only 18 years into the century, so maybe not a huge lock-of-the-century whiff, but, man, I'm never making a lock-of-the-century call again."

Catch the full discussion of this year's best and worst NFL predictions, plus talk of all the latest news and notes around the league, on the Pick Six Podcast: