Pick Six Podcast: Right tackles deserve left tackle money; Cousins, Smith or Mahomes?

For decades now, left tackles have made substantially more money than right tackles. They protect the blindside of the quarterback and, in a traditional sense, have squared off against the top pass rusher on the opposing defense. But, as Ross Tucker pointed out on the Pick Six Podcast (CBS Sports DAILY NFL podcast, subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play), there might be a market inefficiency there.

Ross has his own podcast, The Ross Tucker Football Podcast (you should be subscribing to it here), among several under the Ross Tucker Media umbrella, and is a fantastic Twitter follow @RossTuckerNFL.

The left tackle position, of course, became so vitally important during the 1980s heyday of Lawrence Taylor and Bill Parcells (and Bill Belichick as defensive coordinator), but it's entirely possible the NFL hasn't caught up to the fact that landing a great right tackle means you can pay him less while also providing your team with a huge asset because of the guys he's blocking.

"I was actually at Eagles camp, talking with Lane Johnson. I'm amazed how many people don't realize how valuable right tackles are now. Even some of the personnel executives are behind the curve on this. You look at the AFC West, right? The right tackle is the guy going against Von Miller, Khalil Mack, Justin Houston and Joey Bosa. Are you kidding me?" Tucker asked. "I get the whole blindside thing, but that was really more about Lawrence Taylor and Derrick Thomas and some of the guys who were rushing over there, than it was the blindside part of it. I think the quarterback can see the guy coming from the right, but that also affects him more mentally. That guy can be in their ace, hit their throwing arm and affect them more at times than the guy on the blindside.

"So we're at the stage now where we're paying left tackles $16 million and right tackles $8 million. Someone's going to realize, you know how valuable Lane Johnson was for the Eagles last year? He was awesome. They pay him a lot and rightfully so.

"Teams still slide their protection to the weak side more. They still slide their protection to the left more often than not. I used to say when I was playing that, more often than not, I could play center a whole year and get by. I could play left guard for the whole year and because people slide left with two-jet protection, I can get by. But if you put me at right guard for a whole year? I would have gotten exposed. That was like going against Bryant Young and Sapp and La'Roy Glover. And one-on-ones against those guys would not have gone well for me. I think a lot of times it's easier on the left side than the right side."

The whole podcast is excellent -- it's great football talk and I highly recommend firing it up. You can listen below and don't forget to SUBSCRIBE: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play

The Rundown

1. Holdout talk -- who reports first, Khalil Mack or Aaron Donald?

2. Tackle talk

3. Who would you rather have for 2018, Alex Smith, Kirk Cousins or Patrick Mahomes?

4. Five NFC teams who are definitely not making the playoffs

5. A spirited game of fill in the blanks